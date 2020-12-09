https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/deranged-marxist-ny-ag-letitia-james-vows-press-charges-president-trump-leaves-office-make-charges-later/

In November 2018 Letitia James became the first African-American elected the Attorney General of New York state.

It didn’t take long for Letitia to show her true colors.

In a video after her election James was seen cursing and threatening President Trump.

TRENDING: “Make Them Pay!” – Michigan Democrat Cynthia Johnson Issues Threat – Calls Out ‘Soldiers’ to Take Care of Trumpers (VIDEO)

Reporter: What would you say to people who say, ‘Oh, I’m not going to bother to register to vote because my voice doesn’t make a difference.” Or, “I’m just one person.” Letitia James: “I say one name. Donald Trump. That should motivate you. Get off your ass and vote. Reporter: Will you sue him for us? Letitia James: Oh, we’re definitely going to sue him. We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally.

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would’ve said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York pic.twitter.com/Gmk7JwEiyk — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 10, 2018

Joseph Stalin’s henchman Lavrently once famously said, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

This is today’s Democrat party.

On Tuesday Letitia James went on with “The View” and promised the unhinged mob she would go after President Trump and his family even if he pardoned himself(?)

This is a popular line on the American left today. Democrats are sure that President Trump, the most popular president in the last 50 years, should be tried for crimes.

They’re just not sure WHAT CRIMES to charge him with.

The Democrat Party is more and more like the Stalinists every single day.

Letitia James Predicts: Trump Will Resign So Pence Can Pardon Him https://t.co/T71372CBn9 — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) December 9, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

