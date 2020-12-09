https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-dickmorris-trump-2020/2020/12/09/id/1000809

Political strategist Dick Morris calls Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit with the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate Joe Biden’s election victory “absolutely brilliant.”

Paxton, in the suit filed earlier this week, argued that a handful of battleground states destroyed the integrity of the 2020 election vote totals and insists the U.S. Constitution was violated by allowing their legislatures to make last-minute changes that ignored federal electoral regulations.

“It’s not checkmate, but its check,” Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“What they did was that the Constitution provides in the case of a state suing a state you can go directly to the Supreme Court. You don’t have to pass through the circuit court or the district court. The implication is that the court, by making the case Texas vs. Pennsylvania, it sets it up in a way the court has to rule.

“It also puts the court squarely on notice that the case is about unequal treatment of the laws, that a voter in Texas had one set of rules and a voter in Pennsylvania had another set. While the state has the right to set those rules, they don’t have the right to basically devalue the Texans’ vote and throw it out by replacing it with a phony Biden vote.”

Paxton’s plea to the court is that Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin must be found to have used the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to manipulate outcomes.

