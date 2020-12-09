https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/doctor-gets-heated-during-senate-testimony-we-have-a-cheap-drug-that-works-miracles-on-covid/

Timestamped to begin at 1:22

Pierre Kory, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke’s Aurora Medical Center, delivers passionate testimony during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on “Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II.”

‘Ivermectin has emerged as an inexpensive wonder drug for Covid.’