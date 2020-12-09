https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dow-falls-100-tech-drop-pushes-stocks-off-record-highs/

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Wednesday, retreating from the record highs set earlier in the day, as tech shares struggled and traders weighed the prospects of new fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 105.07 points lower, or 0.35%, at 30,068.81. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% to 3,672.82. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 1.9% to close at 12,338.95. Earlier in the session, the Dow was up more than 100 points. All three averages also touched fresh intraday records.

Apple was among the worst-performing Dow components, falling more than 2%. Salesforce dropped 3.2%. The S&P 500 tech sector fell 1.9% to lead the index lower. Facebook declined 1.9% after the Federal Trade Commission, along with several states, filed lawsuits that could force the social media giant to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.

