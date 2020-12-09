https://www.dailywire.com/news/dozens-of-lawmakers-sign-letter-to-trump-requesting-special-counsel-to-probe-election-irregularities

More than two dozen Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to probe alleged “irregularities in the 2020 election.”

“Following widespread support from my House Republican colleagues, I am again requesting that you direct Attorney General Barr to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election,” Rep. Lance Gooden (TX) said in the letter. “The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered.”

“The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged,” the letter continued. “The appointment of a Special Counsel would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs. We urge you to take swift and decisive action and direct Attorney General Barr to appoint a Special Counsel to restore the American people’s faith in our elections.”

The letter was signed by Reps. Gooden, Paul Gosar (AZ), Louis Gohmert (TX), Thomas Massie (KY), Ted Budd (NC), Glenn Grothman (WI), Jody Hice (GA), Andy Harris (MD), Gregory Steube (FL), Steve King (IA), John Rutherford (FL), Jeff Duncan (SC), Adrian Smith (NE), Randy Weber (TX), Mo Brooks (AL), Rick Allen (GA), Ron Wright (TX), Brian Babin (TX), Scott Perry (PA), David Rouzer (NC), Jack Bergman (MI), Bob Gibbs (OH), Robert Aderholt (AL), Andy Biggs (AZ), Markwayne Mullin (OK), Alex Mooney (WV), and Ralph Norman (SC).

The Associated Press reported last week that Barr indicated that prosecutors and FBI agents had not “to date” seen “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” Some media organizations used that statement to claim that the Department of Justice had concluded investigations into election fraud, which sparked a response from the DOJ.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election,” a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement. “That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”

Barr had authorized U.S. attorneys immediately following the election to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities from the 2020 election before the results were certified. Barr was careful to note that “specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries.” A statement from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) claimed that numerous top government agencies and private sector entities believed that last month’s elections were “the most secure in American history.”

