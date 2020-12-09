https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/duchess-cambridge-kate-middleton-pays-homage-princess-diana-royal-tour/

The royal family is known for poise, tradition and subtlety. Sometimes the subtlety is so subtle you wouldn’t notice, but that’s what we have eagle-eyed fashion experts for.

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visited Edinburgh, Scotland, recently as part of their tour to thank healthcare workers, and, of course, the duchess’ ensemble was quickly itemized and identified.

On Monday, Kate wore a blue Catherine Walker coat (her husband appeared to be wearing a mask in the same shade), a mask with a small floral print, and sapphire earrings, according to Insider.

But not just any sapphire earrings — these ones have history.

Experts believe that the stunning set is a redesign of a pair originally owned by Princess Diana herself, as part of The Saudi Sapphire Suite, according to Vanity Fair.

Princess Diana received the diamond and sapphire collection in 1981 as a wedding gift from the Saudi royal family.

The last time they were seen on Diana was in 1987 during a dinner at Hotel Hyatt in Melbourne, and they were inherited by her sons in 1997.

The royal family has long favored the white and blue gemstone combination. Sara Prentice, the creative director at crown jeweler Garrard in 2017, told Vogue that a brooch designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1840 was probably the inspiration behind Diana’s, and now Kate’s, sapphire engagement ring.

“It was said to be a strong influence on Prince Charles when he came to Garrard to purchase a ring for Lady Diana,” Prentice explained. “He actually ended up setting a sapphire cluster ring for her, which was later given by Prince William to the Duchess of Cambridge on their engagement.”

“I would imagine growing up being surrounded by your mother and your grandmother [with] such beautiful, incredible jewelry … it would stick with you.”

And it continues to stick with the family, falling into Kate’s possession.

In 2010, when Prince William proposed with his mother’s engagement ring, the Saudi Sapphire set was also gifted to his bride-to-be.

Kate has worn the earrings since, though as stated by Vanity Fair, it seems as though she’s removed the top sapphire cluster and fashioned it into a necklace pendant instead, leaving her with a more modest pair of drop earrings.

According to Kate’s Closet, she was first seen wearing the earrings in 2011 before a royal tour of North America with Prince William. She was seen wearing the earrings and a necklace with a sapphire pendant more recently, in October, during a meeting with the President and First Lady of Ukraine.

Diana was also known to redesign jewelry from pieces she already had, so Kate is following in her footsteps in more ways than one. These gems are a timeless gift that keeps on giving.

