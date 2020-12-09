https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/easy-contact-lists-state-legislatures-six-key-states-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-know-feel-biden-steal/

Many people have asked us what they can do. Below we’ve provided a list of all Congress members from the keys states in this election.

You can easily copy to your email the list in the link below and send the entire list an email demanding they fight for President Trump.

Give these State Congressmen and women a call or send them an email and demand justice.

We reported that the legislatures in the states are ultimately accountable for the reporting of delegates to the electoral college. There may be a need to have them take on their responsibility this year.

This next week is very important. Please contact these individuals and demand justice.

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state and you don’t need to reside in that state.

State of AZ House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/X1CpV2wF

State of AZ Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/5sxjcGXF

State of GA House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/GeUTmaNh

State of GA Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/CGkN7VvK

State of MI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/FXa1gQzL

State of MI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/30AL81NR

State of NV House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/7airAcpr

State of NV Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/ELLJQ6PH

State of PA House eMail Addresses: <All hidden behind contact-forms>

State of PA Senate eMail Addresses (partial ): https://pastebin.com/aYRDJVwM

State of WI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/2XUzSwLs

State of WI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/jteaYmHL

Below is also a list of state legislatures in some of the key swing states the Biden campaign is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election.

The post Easy Contact Lists of State Legislatures in Six Key States – Just Copy to an Email, Draft Your Message and Let Them Know How You Feel About the BIDEN STEAL appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

