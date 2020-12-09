https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/easy-contact-lists-state-legislatures-six-key-states-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-know-feel-biden-steal/
Many people have asked us what they can do. Below we’ve provided a list of all Congress members from the keys states in this election.
You can easily copy to your email the list in the link below and send the entire list an email demanding they fight for President Trump.
Give these State Congressmen and women a call or send them an email and demand justice.
We reported that the legislatures in the states are ultimately accountable for the reporting of delegates to the electoral college. There may be a need to have them take on their responsibility this year.
BREAKING: State Legislatures in Swing States May End Up Saving the Union – Here’s How It Would Work…
This next week is very important. Please contact these individuals and demand justice.
All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state and you don’t need to reside in that state.
- State of AZ House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/X1CpV2wF
- State of AZ Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/5sxjcGXF
- State of GA House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/GeUTmaNh
- State of GA Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/CGkN7VvK
- State of MI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/FXa1gQzL
- State of MI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/30AL81NR
- State of NV House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/7airAcpr
- State of NV Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/ELLJQ6PH
- State of PA House eMail Addresses: <All hidden behind contact-forms>
- State of PA Senate eMail Addresses (partial ): https://pastebin.com/aYRDJVwM
- State of WI House eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/2XUzSwLs
- State of WI Senate eMail Addresses: https://pastebin.com/jteaYmHL
Below is also a list of state legislatures in some of the key swing states the Biden campaign is trying to steal:
Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/
Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx
Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home
Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha
Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha
Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/
Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/
Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election.
The post Easy Contact Lists of State Legislatures in Six Key States – Just Copy to an Email, Draft Your Message and Let Them Know How You Feel About the BIDEN STEAL appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.