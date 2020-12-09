https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/radio-equipment-espionage-plane/2020/12/09/id/1000778

Radio equipment reportedly has been stolen from a Russian top-secret aircraft designed to keep officials alive and in control of the military during a nuclear conflict.

The “doomsday” aircraft was at an airfield in southern Russia at the time of the theft, BBC reported. Russian authorities are investigating.

Russian state media reported the thieves opened a cargo hatch for the highly classified Ilyushin-80 planes on site, and one of the aircraft is missing 39 pieces of radio equipment.

Termed a “doomsday plane,” the Ilyushin-80 is meant to serve as a mobile command center for President Vladimir Putin and other VIPs in case of nuclear war. The aircraft reportedly also includes life-support systems, protection from nuclear warheads, and specialized communication technology.

Details about the Ilyushin-80 are a state secret. Still, the incident was termed an “emergency situation by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov added an investigation was underway, and security would be increased at the Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex.

