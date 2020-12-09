https://www.theepochtimes.com/every-allegation-in-trump-georgia-election-contest-supported-by-testimony-attorney_3610757.html
A conscious decision was made to ensure that every allegation made in a recent legal challenge filed by the Trump campaign in Georgia was substantiated by expert or eyewitness testimony, attorney Cleta Mitchell said. Mitchell is an attorney assisting the Trump campaign in its legal efforts to protect the integrity of the vote. The campaign recently filed an election contest in the Peach state alleging that several election officials committed “repeated violations of the election code,” resulting in illegal votes being cast and counted. The contest petition, filed on Dec. 4, identifies several groups of people who voted illegally, including “2,560 felons; 66,247 underage voters, 2,423 votes from people not registered; 1,043 individuals registered at post office boxes; 4,926 individuals who voted in Georgia after registering in another state; 395 individuals who voted in two states; 15,700 votes from people who moved out of state before the election; 40,279 votes …