As we reported previously, President Trump issued an Executive Order in September 2018 addressing foreign intervention in our elections. This order will soon be in the spotlight as more evidence comes out about foreign actors (like China) infiltrating the US through dirty politicians and especially the Bidens.



President Trump on September 12, 2018 issued an Executive Order (EO) that covered foreign interference in the US election process. Breitbart reported on the EO when it came out:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that seeks to prevent and punish foreign interference in U.S. elections. The executive order, which would impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or countries, was announced by National Security Adviser John Bolton during a White House conference call.

The Order begins by describing the actions of foreigners in our elections involved in undermining public confidence in the elections including accessing the election infrastructure or distributing propaganda:

Then the Order goes on to state the the DNI (currently John Ratcliffe) is to create a report due 45 days after the election (which is December 18th) to address any Americans working with foreign entities or foreign entities messing with our elections:

The order includes strict penalties on those foreign entities or individuals who interfere in our elections, including the ability to take away property and interests from those entities or individuals in the US.

In recent days and weeks we’ve heard of numerous instances where foreigners were or may have been interfering in US affairs and perhaps even our elections:

We’ve had numerous articles about Dominion, a Canadian Company, with operations overseas and the machines they produced for US elections. Yesterday we even noted that part of the hardware sold with the Dominion system, a connectivity device, allows remote access to the machines and is related to a French Company owned by a Chinese company:

We’ve heard of Georgia’s Republican governor’s suspected interactions with the Chinese:

We reported on a Chinese whistleblower who claims China manufactured fraudulent ballots that were sent to the US for this election:

Over the past 24 hours we’ve heard of a relationship Democrat Adam Swalwell had with the Chinese:

We heard a Chinese national brag about China having people at higher up places in the US:

And now today, the US Senate released documents related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family’s conflicts of interest with China and the Bidens’ criminal, financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns with the Ukraine and China:

HUNTER BIDEN.💻 The Senate report on Hunter Biden just dropped. The damning report doesn’t just “raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise CRIMINAL, FINANCIAL, COUNTERINTELLIGENCE and EXTORTION concerns.” Alarming stuff about the Bidens’ ties to Ukraine & China.🔻 pic.twitter.com/hXjsbRFUkG — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 8, 2020

Some people believe President Trump may have had an idea that someone or some entity would interfere in our election. His Executive Order may have perilous consequences for many, including the Biden family.



