President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is under ongoing tax investigation by the Justice Department, the Biden-Harris transition team admitted Wednesday.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

New: Hunter Biden under tax investigation by US attorney office in Delaware, according to statement released by Biden-Harris transition @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/S14vRIFCtW — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 9, 2020

The transition team reaffirmed the former vice president’s support for his son.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the team said.

Though Hunter Biden’s mid-week admission will be reported as revelatory news, existence of the investigation was first reported days before the November election in October by Sinclair’s James Rosen. Legacy outlets outright ignored the story while they weren’t colluding with Silicon Valley tech giants to delegitimize Rosen’s reporting.

Media are going to join Hunter Biden in pretending that it’s news he’s under federal investigation. In fact, our corrupt media actively and blatantly suppressed @jamesrosenTV‘s October 29 report of same as part of their meddling in the 2020 election. https://t.co/54LrFhqp6b — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 9, 2020

The FBI reportedly interviewed Biden business partner-turned whistleblower Tony Bobulinski who claimed the Biden family had been compromised by the communist Chinese.

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski tells @WeAreSinclair he was questioned by six @FBI agents, with counsel present, for five hours on October 23, listing him as a “material witness” in an ongoing investigation focused on Hunter Biden and his associates. His cell phones were examined. pic.twitter.com/5lPzRTREJN — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) October 29, 2020

Bombshells first began to burst over the Biden family’s web of potentially criminal international business activity in mid-October when the New York Post began publishing stories based on material found in a Delaware laptop apparently abandoned at a local repair shop. DOJ seized the laptop as part of a federal money laundering investigation.

Signs that Hunter Biden’s deep conflicts of interest might more substantively include his presidential candidate father far deeper than previously reported began to emerge a month earlier when Republican senators released the findings of a three-year probe. Senate investigators, led by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, flagged key transactions with Chinese officials for criminal activity, while also blowing off the cover of affairs the public still knows relatively little about including Hunter Biden taking $3.5 million from a former Moscow mayor’s wife.

Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck has called for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family.

