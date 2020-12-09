https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/09/federal-prosecutor-investigating-hunter-biden-for-potential-tax-crimes/

President-elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is under ongoing tax investigation by the Justice Department, the Biden-Harris transition team admitted Wednesday.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

The transition team reaffirmed the former vice president’s support for his son.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the team said.

Though Hunter Biden’s mid-week admission will be reported as revelatory news, existence of the investigation was first reported days before the November election in October by Sinclair’s James Rosen. Legacy outlets outright ignored the story while they weren’t colluding with Silicon Valley tech giants to delegitimize Rosen’s reporting.

The FBI reportedly interviewed Biden business partner-turned whistleblower Tony Bobulinski who claimed the Biden family had been compromised by the communist Chinese.

Bombshells first began to burst over the Biden family’s web of potentially criminal international business activity in mid-October when the New York Post began publishing stories based on material found in a Delaware laptop apparently abandoned at a local repair shop. DOJ seized the laptop as part of a federal money laundering investigation.

Signs that Hunter Biden’s deep conflicts of interest might more substantively include his presidential candidate father far deeper than previously reported began to emerge a month earlier when Republican senators released the findings of a three-year probe. Senate investigators, led by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, flagged key transactions with Chinese officials for criminal activity, while also blowing off the cover of affairs the public still knows relatively little about including Hunter Biden taking $3.5 million from a former Moscow mayor’s wife.

Colorado Republican Congressman Ken Buck has called for a special counsel to investigate the Biden family.

