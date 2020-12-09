https://www.theepochtimes.com/fired-cybersecurity-chief-sues-trump-campaign-lawyer-over-threats_3610584.html

The cybersecurity expert who was fired by President Donald Trump last month filed a lawsuit on Dec. 8 against the Trump campaign and one of the president’s lawyers who made incendiary remarks about him. Christopher Krebs directed the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) until Nov. 17, when Trump fired him. The firing came shortly after Krebs and others released a joint statement calling the election “the most secure in American history.” Krebs said in the lawsuit, filed in Maryland, that since Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova made the threatening remarks, he has been “bombarded” with death threats. DiGenova on Nov. 30 told Newsmax Media Inc.’s “The Howie Carr Show,” that “anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity—that guy is a class A moron, he should be drawn and quartered, taken out at …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

