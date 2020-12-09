https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/flynn-bartiromo-russia-origins/2020/12/09/id/1000714

Americans are “sick and tired of waiting” for answers from U.S. Attorney John Durham and the Senate Judiciary Committee about the probe into the origins of the investigation into Russia and President Donald Trump’s first campaign, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said Wednesday.

“How this whole system has operated from really day one, I’m a little bit disappointed,” Flynn told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, in comments coming after charges were dropped against him Tuesday after President Donald Trump pardoned him.

Flynn said he would give Attorney General William Barr a “lot of room” over the probe because Barr has had to deal with a “swampy Department of Justice,” but the rest of the case has been “laid out in spades” by some members of Congress

“People just want to make sure that our government is also taking care of itself in terms of accountability,” said Flynn. “That’s not the case, and the Durham situation is just a big part of that right now.”

Flynn was convicted after pleading guilty to charges that he’d lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, and was still appealing the conviction when Trump pardoned him.

“What this country is going to demand and demands right now and we haven’t seen it out of the justice system, we certainly haven’t seen it out of the judiciary, is accountability for one’s actions,” Flynn said Wednesday. “The American people, they’re not going to stand for it…through my case, we have exposed an underbelly of Washington, D.C., that is grotesque.”

Flynn also encouraged people not to feel sorry for him and his situation.

“Feel sorry for the president, feel sorry for the presidency of this country and be outraged (about) what they tried to do to this country,” said Flynn about his conviction and the Russia probe. “This was about going after a president who won an election and by all rights they figured oh, no way is he going to win.”

Trump has made great achievements, “despite the kind of assault that he’s been under,” Flynn added, and moving forward, he said, there must be some a deep look within some government institutions.

