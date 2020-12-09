https://www.dailywire.com/news/forbes-prove-their-bias-against-conservative-women-by-listing-stacey-abrams-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-powerful-women
About The Author
Related Posts
CNN’s Jake Tapper Wrecks Clueless Biden Spokesperson: ‘That’s Not What The Word Constitutional Means’
October 11, 2020
Michigan Baptist Pastor Accused Of ‘Encouraging’ Congregation To Contract Coronavirus
December 4, 2020
Ep. 259 – Overpopulation And Other Myths
May 14, 2019
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy