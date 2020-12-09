https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/four-volunteers-took-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-developed-bells-palsy-fda-denies-temporary-facial-paralysis-caused-shot/

Breaking news – Daily Mail reports that at least four individuals contracted Bell’s Palsy after taking Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine. Relations between Pfizer and China also in question.

The vaccine business is big money for Big Pharma – the large corporations that benefit from the production of vaccines. This was summarized by Bobby Kennedy, Jr. months ago as he listed the protections these companies receive from the US government (similar in the manner Big Tech is protected):

The list of side effects from the COVID vaccine have previously been reported, but this morning Daily Mail reports that recent cases of Bells palsy developed from the Pfizer trial:

TRENDING: Allen West: Seven States Will Join Texas in SCOTUS Lawsuit Against Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

Four people who got Pfizer‘s coronavirus vaccine in the firm’s trial developed Bell’s palsy, a form of temporary facial paralysis, according to U.S. regulators’ report on the shot. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators said there wasn’t any clear way that the vaccine caused Bell’s palsy, but warned that doctors should watch for the alarming side effect and Pfizer should continue to keep tab on how many people it strikes. No one knows what exactly causes Bell’s palsy, which resolves on its own most of the time.

On November 13, MSM reported on the Pfizer’s progress:

American drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and German biotechnology firm BioNTech SE announced this week that its vaccine appears more than 90% effective in stopping Covid-19 infections. The preliminary finding spurred a global stock rally and put the companies at the head of the pack in the race for the vaccine. At around the same time, China saw the final-stage trial of one of its top vaccine candidates halted in Brazil due to a serious adverse event. While Brazil reversed its decision in less than 48 hours, the episode underscored the fraught geopolitical tensions around vaccine development: Last month President Jair Bolsonaro said China lacks credibility and people wouldn’t feel safe with the shot “due to its origin.”

What was not mentioned in the above report was that Pfizer had signed an agreement in August with Gilead.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced a multi-year agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to manufacture and supply Gilead’s investigational antiviral remdesivir, as one of multiple external manufacturing organizations supporting efforts to scale up supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will provide contract manufacturing services at Pfizer’s McPherson, Kansas facility to manufacture and supply remdesivir for Gilead.

And Gilead and Dr. Fauci were working with China in February mass producing Remdesivir:

It’s a wonder that 50% of Americans don’t want to take a COVID vaccine. This should never be mandatory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

