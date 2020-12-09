https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ftc-states-sue-facebook-force-divest-instagram-whatsapp/

(CNBC) — The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of attorneys general from 48 states and territories filed two separate antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday. The lawsuits target two of Facebook’s major acquisitions: Instagram and WhatsApp.

Both are seeking remedies for the alleged anticompetitive conduct that could result in requiring Facebook to divest the two apps.

The company’s stock was down nearly 2% by Wednesday’s market close.

