https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/529429-george-conway-biggest-election-fraud-of-2020-is-lie-trump-won

George Conway said Tuesday that the "biggest election fraud of 2020" is the lie President Trump won.

Conway, the husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, co-founded The Lincoln Project, an ant-Trump GOP group that worked to defeat the president in the 2020 election.

He made the remarks during an appearance on CNN.

“The biggest election fraud of the 2020 cycle — it didn’t happen in any voting booth or in any mail-in drop box,” Conway said on CNN. “It’s happening now with these people peddling the lie that he won the election.”

George Conway: “The biggest election fraud of the 2020 cycle — it didn’t happen in any voting booth or in any mail-in drop box — it’s happening now with these people peddling the lie that [Trump] won the election.” pic.twitter.com/aTRENNiVcN — The Hill (@thehill) December 9, 2020

The comment came in response to a question about Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) saying that the president should not concede after the Electoral College casts their votes on Dec. 14.

“No. No way, no way, no way,” Jordan told CNN. “We should still try to figure out exactly what took place here. And as I said that includes, I think, debates on the House floor — potentially on Jan. 6.”

President-elect Joe Biden was projected as the presidential winner by news outlets on Nov. 7 and has since seen battleground states certify him as the winner.

Trump, however, has refused to concede and has launched a legal battle to overturn the results. It has led to a long string of defeats across the country, including at the Supreme Court, which refused on Tuesday a bid by Trump allies to overturn the results in Pennsylvania. No public dissents were made to the court’s order.

Trump’s efforts have allowed him to raise money for his campaign, and his continued criticisms of the results, unsupported by hard evidence, have led to millions questioning the outcome.

The efforts have been supported by some state GOP officials, many of whom have courted Trump’s support throughout his presidency.

During the CNN interview, Conway criticized a Texas lawsuit seeking to halt electors in swing states from finalizing Biden’s victory.

“This is the most insane thing yet,” Conway said. “The notion that the Supreme Court is going to have a litigation where states are attacking each other’s rules for choosing electors is insane, and they’re not going to do that.”

Despite the president’s insistence that he won, some of his allies have acknowledged Biden’s victory.

Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with The 19th last week that "it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail," adding, "I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do."

