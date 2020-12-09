https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/georgia-county-cant-certify-election-results-recount-cant-duplicate-results-voting-machines/

Coffee County Georgia officials sent out a letter last week to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. County officials told Raffensperger they were not able to duplicate the election night results on their voting machines.

Coffee County officials sent this to Raffensperger last week.

Since they couldn’t duplicate their numbers with the fancy voting machines they went with their original numbers.

WALB has more.

Coffee is a small county, so if they can’t figure out their numbers with any credibility, what makes us think that Fulton can figure out their numbers with any type of accuracy?

