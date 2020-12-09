https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-election-recount-coffee-county/2020/12/09/id/1000756

One small Georgia county has reportedly tossed a monkey wrench into Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s recertification that gave Joe Biden the win over President Donald Trump, doubting the “credibility” of its recount.

Coffee County Board of Elections officials sent out a letter last week saying they couldn’t certify the electronic recount numbers given its “inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results,” WALB.com reported Tuesday.

The county is in southern Georgia, with a population of about 40,000 people.

According to the Associated Press, Biden won the state of Georgia with 49.5% of the vote over Trump’s 49.3%.

“Any system, financial, voting, or otherwise, that is not repeatable nor dependable should not be used,” officials wrote in the letter, the news outlet reported.

“To demand certification of patently inaccurate results neither serves the objective of the electoral system nor satisfies the legal obligation to certify the electronic recount.”

Along with the letter, Coffee County elections officials also sent Raffenserger’s office a document that “illuminates that the electronic recount lacks credibility.”

Election officials also said no election board has the ability to “reconcile the anomalies” that are shown in that document.

“Accordingly, the Coffee County Board of Elections and Registration have voted to certify the votes cast in the Election Night report,” the letter states. “The Election Night numbers are reflected in the official certification of results submitted by our office.”

