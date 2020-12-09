https://www.theepochtimes.com/georgia-governors-relationship-with-china_3610225.html

Georgia’s Republican governor is under fire again. This time, over his alleged relationship with China.

In a series of tweets, attorney Lin Wood accuses Gov. Brian Kemp of “loving communist China.” Wood works closely with attorney Sidney Powell and the lawsuits she is bringing to challenge election results in some battleground states.

GA Governor @BrianKempGA loves Communist China. He does not love GA voters. He sold 11/3 election to CCP voting machines & mail ballots on paper made in China. CCP needs GA. Georgia does not need or want Communism. Southerners do not like that ideology.https://t.co/3he6wlJHE0 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 8, 2020

Of the videos he posted, one stands out.

“China is a top source for imports and our third-largest export market, we welcome thousands of Chinese visitors every year to the peach state. And we’re constantly helping to develop new opportunities for Chinese companies.”

The video is from Georgia’s Department of Economic Development, and what Kemp says in it is a promise that dates back a decade. In 2010, when he was still Georgia’s secretary of state, Kemp met with the ambassador of the Chinese consulate in Houston. He said with Georgia facing an economic downturn, “He is ready to spare no efforts to promote the economic and trade cooperation between Georgia and China.”

The Chinese consulate in Houston was shut down this July. And governor Kemp appears to have had a close relationship with the consul generals over the past decade.

