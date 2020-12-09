https://mediarightnews.com/ga-sens-david-perdue-and-kelly-loeffler-issue-joint-statement-of-support-for-texas-scotus-election-lawsuit/

Georgia’s Republican Attorney General Chris Carr’s office yesterday called a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme court to toss out Georgia and three other swing state’s election results “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.”

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, however, said they both “fully support President Trump’s legal recourses and Attorney General Paxton’s Lawsuit” in a joint statement issued last night.

“The president has every right to use every recourse available to guarantee these simple principles: every lawful vote cast should be counted, any illegal vote submitted cannot be counted, and there must be full transparency and uniformity in the counting process,” the statement continued.

“This isn’t hard and it isn’t partisan. It’s American. No one should ever have to question the integrity of our elections system and the credibility of its outcomes,” the statement concluded.

Nearly half of the Georgia Senate’s GOP members also issued a statement supporting the lawsuit.

The statement by 16 GOP state senators claimed that a “systemic failure to follow the law has allowed misconduct, fraud and irregularities throughout the voting process of this state.”

Donald Trump Jr. recently was featured in an ad promoting the two Senate candidates that opened with footage of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s infamous clip where he said, “Now we take Georgia. Then we change America.”

“There it is. The radical left wants to tear down everything we’ve accomplished: defunding the police, eliminating private health insurance and dismantling the Supreme Court,” Trump Jr. responds.

Trump Jr. then encourages Georgians to get out and vote “On Jan. 5, the U.S. Senate is on the line, and my father’s accomplishments are on your ballot. Don’t let them take Georgia.”