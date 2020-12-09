https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/dekalb-police-swat-surround-synagogue

A heavy police presence Wednesday morning has closed a portion of a highly traveled road in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police and SWAT have surrounded a synagogue on LaVista Road. They say a person they describe as “distraught” is inside and refuses to come out.

The situation has been going on for several hours. Police have said this is not a hostage situation.

Officers have blocked off LaVista Road between Carolyn Drive and Biltmore Road. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

