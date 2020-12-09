https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gop-leader-mccarthy-says-democrat-rep-eric-swalwell-removed-congress-china-spy-report/

GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Democrat Rep Eric Swalwell should be removed from the House Intel Committee and ultimately removed from Congress over his ties to Chinese Communist spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

As reported earlier, a Chinese spy raised money for Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA) and planted an “intern” in his congressional office.

A Chinese national named Fang Fang, AKA, Christine Fang targeted politicians in California between 2011 and 2015 at the direction of China’s internal spy agency and even had intimate relationships with two Midwestern mayors, according Axios.

According to Fang’s friends, she was in her late 20s or early 30s when she enrolled at a Bay Area university and began to target politicians and gather intelligence at the direction of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it is also believed the Chinese spy and honeypot had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

When asked if Swalwell had an intimate relationship with honeypot and spy Christine Fang, Swalwell’s office replied they couldn’t comment because that information could be “classified.”

Swalwell is likely being blackmailed by the ChiComs because of his intimate relationship with Fang Fang

McCarthy said that Swalwell is compromised and should be removed from Congress.

Pelosi appointed Swalwell to the House Intel Committee. Did she know Swalwell was compromised because of his intimate relationship with Fang Fang?

McCarthy: Why is Swalwell still in Congress after China spy report? pic.twitter.com/wmJcFc0Ptx — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) December 9, 2020

