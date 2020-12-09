https://www.theepochtimes.com/gop-rep-urges-barr-to-appoint-special-counsel-to-investigate-hunter-biden_3610916.html

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) has called on Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden’s son’s overseas business deals, and the “potentially incriminating contents” found on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Buck, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said in a letter (pdf) addressed to Barr on Dec. 7.

“Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy,” Buck wrote.

Buck was referring to recent explosive reports, based on a trove of documents found on a laptop allegedly belonging to the younger Biden and statements made by his former business partner Tony Bobulinski. The claims include that the former vice president’s son was leveraging his relationship with his father to strike multi-million dollar deals with foreign entities.

Former Vice President Biden has repeatedly denied any claims of wrongdoing, and has called the scandal a “smear campaign.”

Special counsels are protected by federal regulation, and are able to operate without threat of dismissal from the White House.

“Similar to when the DOJ appointed Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, it is critical that this investigation continue free from political interference, no matter who is in the White House,” Buck said. “We must guarantee the integrity of our government and the security of our republic.

“As such, I urge the DOJ to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s actions and the potentially incriminating contents of his laptop to ensure this important investigation will be completed,” he added.

Bobulinski said at a press conference last month that he met Joe Biden in May 2017 and spent one hour discussing a range of issues, including a deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate. This challenges the narrative that Biden has never discussed his son’s business dealings.

According to Bobulinski, Hunter Biden and his associates brought him into the deal in 2017 to serve as the CEO of SinoHawk LLC, a business entity created to formalize an investment partnership with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy.

Bobulinski said that the 20 percent stake assigned to an “H” in an email that was part of a trove of documents found on a laptop hard drive and reported by the New York Post, was meant for Hunter Biden. Bobulinski added that the mention in the email of a 10 percent stake “held by H for the big guy” referred to equity to be held by Hunter Biden on behalf of his father, Joe Biden.

Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy was China’s largest privately-held oil company before it was caught in Beijing’s crosshairs in 2018. The oil conglomerate made billions of dollars in Russia, eastern Europe, and parts of Africa, while its now-disgraced founder and chairman, Ye Jianming, fostered ties with high-level Chinese Communist Party officials.

Ye Jianming has been missing since early 2018 after he was placed under investigation by the Chinese regime for “suspected economic crimes” and detained. A state-owned enterprise took control of CEFC in March 2019, and the firm declared bankruptcy early this year, according to Chinese outlet Caixin.

Buck told The Kyle Olson Show in an interview scheduled to air Dec. 12 that Biden’s purported laptop, which is currently in the possession of the FBI, could potentially uncover “impeachable conduct.”

“The special counsel has authority to investigate and is given independent resources, and I think, in this case, the subject matter [laptop] is absolutely significant and important for the American people to get to the bottom of,” Buck said.

“It’s actually impeachable conduct if the vice president at the time knew his son was selling his authority and access,” he added. “It’s an issue that is going to cloud the Biden presidency if in fact Joe Biden is formally sworn is as president, and I think in order for America to move forward it makes sense for America to clear up this matter.”

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.

