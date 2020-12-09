https://100percentfedup.com/great-patriot-lin-wood-sends-a-message-back-to-mi-rep-cynthia-johnson-after-she-threatens-trump-supporters/

Lin Wood has been a fighter for President Trump and a fighter trying his best to expose voter fraud. He’s a great Patriot.

After Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened Trump supporters last night, he responded to Johnson’s threat (see video below) by saying:

I think her message is clear. She does not understand the nature of the battle forthcoming. Her side is made up of liars who seek to do evil.

Patriots are ready. So is President Trump

So is Almighty God.

Stay strong. Speak truth. Be fearless

Johnson was on Facebook live last night when she posted the video threatening Trump supporters. Our previous report on Johnson:

Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson tweeted out a video last night making a statement about the supposed threats she’s gotten from Trump supporters after questioning witnesses of voter fraud during the voter integrity hearing in Lansing, Michigan.

Johnson rambles and threatens throughout the entire video, but the biggest threat comes at the end:

She calls on “soldiers” to “make them pay” at the end of the video:

“This is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. … And for those of you who are soldiers .. Make Them Pay…”

You need to watch this to the end. This thing just threatened us. https://t.co/TVV7nrEWsL — Queen of the Frozen River Festival(Alabaster)🇺🇸 (@whois_John_Galt) December 9, 2020

This is just one example of how the left considers this war. Johnson went after a witness testifying about voter fraud accusing her of lying:

Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson accuses witness in Michigan State Senate Committee on Oversight of LYING about her testimony re: 2020 election fraud. Her response is a mic drop moment. “If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it would still be the same.” pic.twitter.com/lUiwMhN7G1 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) December 3, 2020

They are determined to win by all means necessary.

