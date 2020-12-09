https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-2020-election-there-was-no-evidence-fraud?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

While President Trump and others have alleged that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rejects the idea.

“The election was not close,” Clinton tweeted on Thursday. “There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy. The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds [sic] who continue to humor him have no spines.”

Clinton lost in the presidential contest against Trump when she was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. In addition to having served as secretary of state, she also has served as a U.S. senator from New York and was the First Lady during her husband Bill Clinton’s tenure as president.

