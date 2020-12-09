https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/house-republicans-urge-trump-appoint-special-counsel-probe-2020-election/

Members of a coalition of GOP representatives in the U.S. House have written to President Trump, asking him to instruct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate the irregularities of the 2020 president election.

That result still is pending. Democrats and their allies in the legacy media have claimed that Joe Biden has enough Electoral College votes to be president. President Trump has declined to concede, citing witnesses who have submitted sworn statements supporting allegations of election misbehavior in multiple states.

The U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to intervene by the state of Texas, and other states, whose officials allege that election malfeasance in several swing states hurt their voters, too.

Among the significant problems that have been revealed is that sometimes officials or judges in various states would simply change the election laws, without authorization from lawmakers, that were supposed to apply for the 2020 vote. There also are accusations of massive vote “dumps” in which almost all the ballots were given to Biden.

The letter to the president explains the request for the special counsel.

“The American people deserve a definitive resolution to the uncertainty hovering over the outcome of our election, but legitimate questions of voter fraud remain unanswered.”

It continued, “The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged.”

The solution is “the appointment of special counsel,” which “would establish a team of investigators whose sole responsibility is to uncover the truth and provide the certainty America needs.”

The letter apparently was organized by Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas, and the

Washington Examiner obtained a copy.

It was signed by 22 House Republicans, and five more agreed to the letter but didn’t sign it.

Barr has said the Justice Department has not seen fraud on a scale that “could have affected a different outcome,” but the White House responded immediately with criticism for there not being a full investigation that could produce evidence of malfeasance.

The report explained Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia, one of those whose names are on the letter, this week introduced a resolution to condemn any Republican who “prematurely” declares that Trump should concede the election.

Several Republicans already have signaled their intent to object to the vote when it is presented to Congress next month.

If any of the multiple court challenges are prove valid, there would not have to be a reassignment of Electoral College votes, though. The simple rejection of the validity of those votes in only a couple of states would be enough to leave both candidates short of the 270 Electoral College votes needed for election.

In that case, the U.S. House would elect the next president, with each state getting one single vote.

There also was a recommendation by two legal experts that while “counting” the votes in Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, as the officer presiding over a joint session of Congress, simply could decide which Electoral College votes to count, and he could reject those that still are being disputed.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama has expressed the opinion that congressional certification of the vote should show that President Trump clearly won.

“In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that,” he has explained. “This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election theft measures.”

