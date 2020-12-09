https://noqreport.com/2020/12/09/hunter-biden-reveals-he-is-facing-tax-fraud-investigation/

In a surprise move, Hunter Biden, the controversial son of former Vice President Joe Biden whose business dealings in China and Ukraine were exposed in a series of stunning exposes in the runup to the Nov. 3 election, has just revealed that he is under federal investigation for potential tax-related malfeasance.

Article originally published at Zero Hedge.

Investigators are said to have been examining multiple financial crimes involving Hunter, including whether he and/or his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China. Some of those transactions involved individuals whom the FBI believed could pose counterintelligence concerns.

Notably, the probe was disclosed five days before Joe Biden is widely expected to be confirmed as the next president by the Electoral College – barring something totally unexpected.

Hunter Biden said in a statement: “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.” “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

This is the first time the investigation has been disclosed to the public, suggesting that Hunter is trying to “get out in front of the story in an effort to control the narrative.

Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris team has released a statement affirming that Biden is “deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the Mous personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

We understand that the election is now in the past – but will we see Twitter and Facebook again firing up the censors to stamp out any and all speculation about the case?

According to reports, the DoJ probe is said to have started in 2018. CNN added that the investigation by federal authorities is focusing on Hunter’s business dealings in China (which, remember, the mainstream media tried its hardest to cover up, in cooperation with social media).

Active work on the Hunter Buden investigation had been largely dormant in recent months due to DoJ guidelines mandating investigators exercise caution on politically sensitive issues.

Now that the election is over, investigators can ramp up their investigation, taking things to “a new phase”. Federal prosecutors in Delaware are cooperating with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency, as well as the FBI. They are taking overt steps such as issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, the person with knowledge said.

During the closing weeks of the race between Hunter’s father and sitting President Donald Trump, the NY Post and others published a series of reports exposing alleged “influence peddling” undertaken by Hunter to enrich himself and his family. We learned back then that the FBI seized the laptop in October 2019.

Law enforcement officials grumbled to reporters that Hunter’s laptop, which was abandoned at a repair shop near his home in Wilmington, was “the laptop from hell” and contained a “treasure trove” of top secret material.

As we wait to learn more,the outrage mob is already forming as their shrieks about how Trump’s taxes are the real story, echo across the internet, even as the most salacious rumors and “conspiracy theories” about Trump and his alleged relationship with Russia have long since been shown to be false.

To be sure, while Biden and his team weigh their options for who will serve as AG during Biden’s single term in office (he has already pledged not to run again), this investigation could create some thorny complications, and opportunities for conflicts of interest.

