December 9, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

