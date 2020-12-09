https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-hunter-bidens-taxes-being-investigated

Hunter Biden has announced through the Biden-Harris transition team that his taxes are now under investigation by the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

“I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately,” the younger Biden claimed in his statement.

In a statement from the Biden-Harris transition team, the team stated “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

The statement did not detail why Biden’s taxes are being investigated. It was revealed earlier this year that Hunter Biden and his wife had an IRS lien against them for $112,805.09 in taxes owed, although it is unclear if this was the catalyst for the investigation.

The news comes only five days before the elder Biden is expected to be declared the official winner of the electoral college, although the results have been heavily disputed by Republicans. It also comes after a highly contentious election where Hunter Biden’s business dealings faced considerable controversy.

Controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings first arose in October after his laptop, which he left at a repair shop in Delaware, was handed over to the FBI by the repair shop owner.

Among other things, it was revealed that the younger Biden was doing business in foreign countries, including Ukraine, while his father was Vice President. While Joe Biden claimed to not have any involvement with his son’s business dealings, the whistleblower and former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski suggested that not only had the former Vice President known about his son’s business dealings, but actively profited from them.

In particular, one email between Hunter Biden and another Burisma executive referenced holding money for the “big guy,” which Bobulinski alleged refers to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings have also been subject to controversy due to his involvement with China, a chief rival of the United States which Hunter’s father will have to manage as President. Bobulinski said in an interview with FOX News commentator Tucker Carlson that he believes the Biden family to be “compromised” by China.

This is a developing story.