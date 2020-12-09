https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lefty-urchin-brags-our-dont-vote-billboards-are-working-in-georgia/
“I think they might just sit at home as a sign of protest.”
— Georgia trump supporter on the January election
Our billboards are WORKING, and local Georgia news shows are covering them! pic.twitter.com/Bjerw9JU4N
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 10, 2020
Lefty Brags — ‘Our don’t vote billboards are working in Georgia!’
Last week, CFP profiled the left-wing group behind Georgia billboards encouraging republicans not to vote. Brooklyn Dad Defiant is one of the leaders of the group and has almost 1 million followers on twitter.