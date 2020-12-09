https://babylonbee.com/news/to-celebrate-move-to-texas-tesla-introduces-battery-powered-ar-15/
AUSTIN, TX—After years of fighting lame California politicians who want to lock everyone in their homes so they can't go to space or build cool stuff, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he was moving to a land flowing with milk and honey called Texas. Almost immediately after the move, he announced a new product the whole world has been waiting for: the Tesla AR-15.
