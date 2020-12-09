https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/09/incredible-segment-tucker-carlson-drops-a-foreign-interference-projection-nuke-on-rep-eric-swalwell/

As we told you yesterday, Axios reported that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, and the congressman from California said that he wouldn’t be commenting on the story as he didn’t want to disclose any possibly classified information (in other words, he didn’t deny the report). Swalwell later suggested that President Trump leaked the story in retaliation for criticizing him (the first of what is sure to be myriad excuses and attempts to deflect).

Tucker Carlson put it all into perspective in a segment from his show on Fox News, (via the Daily Caller):

Tucker Carlson rips into @RepSwalwell for accusing President Trump of being an agent of Russia after having had a relationship with a Chinese spy: “It’s always those who have the most to hide who attack other people for the very things they’ve done.” pic.twitter.com/IT0P3whTFH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 9, 2020

Projection, thy name is Swalwell!

How weird is it that @ericswalwell‘s entire national profile is based on accusing OTHER people of being foreign assets? — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) December 9, 2020

He’s absolutely shameless.

California politicians targeted by Chinese spy….Incredible segment from Tucker’s show last night that documents the scandal of Chinese spies infiltrating the highest levels of government including #RepEricSwalwell https://t.co/X67RFUCq7A — judy morris (@judymorris3) December 9, 2020

Wow collusion in high places https://t.co/Qh5FQwIBfm — Farrell Ross I FOLLOW BACK (@haveaconcern) December 9, 2020

The farter Congressman sleeps with Chinese spy! Holy crap! https://t.co/sTagB2yCSZ — PolitixGal (@PolitixGal) December 9, 2020

Can’t comment as to Swalwell getting frisky cuz it may be classified? What are the odds Swalwell will push a narrative that he knew all along she was a spy, and he was playing her for info? — President-Elect M. G. (@DeplorableGonzo) December 9, 2020

We wouldn’t put anything past Swalwell.

***

Related:

‘DISGRACE’! Richard Grenell takes the gloves OFF in tweet LEVELING Eric Swalwell over his connection to female Chinese intelligence operative

‘The Manshartian Candidate’? @redsteeze explains why China might have made a huge mistake in targeting Eric Swalwell

Doesn’t pass the sniff test! Eric Swalwell’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD day gets WORSE tweeting DM from a supposed constituent

‘Sure is good to be a Democrat’! Jim Treacher can’t help but notice the way Twitter is running interference for Eric Swalwell

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

