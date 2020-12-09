https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/09/incredible-segment-tucker-carlson-drops-a-foreign-interference-projection-nuke-on-rep-eric-swalwell/

As we told you yesterday, Axios reported that a suspected Chinese intelligence operative had bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, and the congressman from California said that he wouldn’t be commenting on the story as he didn’t want to disclose any possibly classified information (in other words, he didn’t deny the report). Swalwell later suggested that President Trump leaked the story in retaliation for criticizing him (the first of what is sure to be myriad excuses and attempts to deflect).

Tucker Carlson put it all into perspective in a segment from his show on Fox News, (via the Daily Caller):

Projection, thy name is Swalwell!

He’s absolutely shameless.

We wouldn’t put anything past Swalwell.

