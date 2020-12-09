https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/09/judge-blasts-los-angeles-outdoor-dining-shutdown-theres-catch/
About The Author
Related Posts
Collins' opponent: I might just support court-packing
October 29, 2020
Attack in French city of Nice leaves three dead
October 29, 2020
#TrumpCovidHoax is now trending on Twitter
October 5, 2020
NY AG launches yet another tax probe of Donald and Ivanka Trump
November 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy