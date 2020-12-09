https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/just-hunter-biden-reveals-investigation-feds-taxes/

Hunter Biden revealed on Wednesday that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

…and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 9, 2020

TRENDING: “Make Them Pay!” – Michigan Democrat Cynthia Johnson Issues Threat – Calls Out ‘Soldiers’ to Take Care of Trumpers (VIDEO)

Although no details were provided, an e-mail to Hunter Biden’s partner, SinoHawk CEO Tony Bobulinski, from a top Chinese official on July 26, 2017 shows the Chinese energy company CEFC proposed a $5 million “interest-free” loan to the Biden family “based on their trust on [Biden] family[.]”

By “trust” they mean leverage and blackmail.

The Chinese official asked Tony Bobulinski, “How will the 5 million be used….This 5 million loan is interest free. But if the 5 million is used up, should CEFC keep lending more to the family?”

Less than two weeks later, on August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco, according to Senate documents.

Senate investigators described how the Chinese state owned energy company wired the $5 million “loan” to Hunter’s firm through an investment vehicle — to the bank account for Hudson West III –which then dispersed the money to Hunter’s firm (money laundering).

Hunter Biden and daddy Joe Biden, AKA “The Big Guy” took billions of dollars from Russia, China, Romania, Ukraine and other countries and we don’t know if Hunter paid his taxes.

What we do know is that Hunter Biden was hit with a huge tax lien in July 2020 over delinquent state income taxes and he magically “resolved” it in 6 days even though he has no income.

A $450,000 tax lien was filed against Hunter in July and within 6 days, the unemployed “broke” father of 5 was able to “resolve” it within 6 days.

It is unclear if Hunter Biden actually paid off the tax lien.

Hunter Biden must have received special treatment from the government because it could take several months or even years to clear up or negotiate a payment plan for such a large tax lien.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

