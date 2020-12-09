https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/key-republicans-supporting-600-stimulus-checks-report-says/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Key allies of President Trump are reportedly pushing for a one-time $600 stimulus payment for tens of millions of people in the United States struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are in support of the economic measures that feature $600 stimulus checks, according to Axios, citing a Tuesday phone call.

McCarthy and McConnell agreed to back Mnuchin’s plan after they were walked through it, Axios reported. The plan is seen by centrists as a rejection of bipartisan efforts to push through an economic relief bill as federal relief programs close in on the end date for their funding.

