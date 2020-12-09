https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-kardashian-west-death-row-clemency-commutation/2020/12/09/id/1000779

Kim Kardashian West is urging President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Brandon Bernard, who is set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 killing of two Texas youth ministers.

She tweeted:

“Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison.”

Bernard is the youngest person ever to receive a federal death sentence.

His execution is set to go forward despite vocal pushback from activists and ongoing legal challenges. The Trump administration in July resumed federal executions.

“This string of executions is absolutely exceptional,” Ngozi Ndulue, senior director of Research and Special Projects at the Death Penalty Information Center, told Yahoo News. “Exceptional in the number, exceptional in the break from precedent, exceptional in conducting them in the middle of a pandemic.”

Kardashian West, who is working to become a lawyer, has worked with President Donald Trump and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to free non-violent offenders and push for criminal justice reform.

