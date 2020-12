https://www.oann.com/lebanons-pm-designate-hariri-gives-president-new-government-line-up/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lebanons-pm-designate-hariri-gives-president-new-government-line-up

December 9, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said he presented President Michel Aoun with a line-up of 18 ministers on Wednesday after months of wrangling that blocked a deal on a new government.

Hariri said the president would examine the list and the “atmosphere was positive”. Hariri had pledged to quickly form a cabinet and revive a French plan for lifing Lebanon from financial crisis, but old political rifts have plagued his fourth term as premier.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Alex Richardson)

