“The View” co-host Joy Behar declared Wednesday that young people would understand White privilege better if schools did a better job educating people about Black history.

The ABC News program’s panel was discussing Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who recently made her first media appearance since her parents’ involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. The YouTube sensation said during an appearance on “Red Table Talk” that White privilege was a factor in her family’s transgressions and Behar made it clear she agreed.

“We know that White privilege is everywhere,” she said. “I understand my own White privilege. I always have. I just think about things like that all the time.”

Behar then declared that White privilege starts in the classroom.

“I was a school teacher. Let’s remember that for a minute,” she said. “Because I don’t think that kids in this country are learning our history. They’re not learning about slavery. They’re not learning about Jim Crow. They don’t understand the history of Black Americans in this country. If they did, they would then understand White privilege better.

“My suggestion is, start teaching this stuff. It’s deplorable … that they do not learn history, period. I mean, people who are young, under 50, don’t know who FDR was,” Behar continued. “You know, they think that Paul McCartney was part of a group called Wings. They don’t … you know what I mean? They don’t know stuff, and they need to learn.”

Giannull’s parents famously pleaded guilty to charges stemming from arranging a total collective payment of $500,000 to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters recruited to USC as athletes on the crew team, despite never having participated in the sport.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.

