It’s like Jake Tapper brings his own bottled water to work sometimes and doesn’t drink from the water fountains at CNN, which we suspect are drugged to make everyone there act as a singular entity following the marching orders from up top. We didn’t think we’d see it, but here’s Tapper not only covering a Hunter Biden story but shaming the Biden transition team for chickening out and sending a statement instead of reaching out in person like they said they would.

Hunter Biden says the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised his legal counsel yesterday that they are investigating his tax affairs. pic.twitter.com/rYDWCpWgka — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 9, 2020

So it’s OK to cover Hunter Biden now? Cool. However, Tapper’s ticked that Biden’s legal team didn’t get back to CNN’s reporter as they said they would.

CNN’s @evanperez was working on the story about the US Attorney investigation and reached out to Hunter’s legal team for comment Monday. They spoke on Tuesday and said they would get back to him today. They didn’t. Instead the transition team issued a press release. https://t.co/34WKTZXkOX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 9, 2020

.@PamelaBrownCNN was working on this with @evanperez. Note to Biden transition team: if your strategy to deal with bad news is to falsely promise a comment to journalists operating in good faith then issue a press release, you will end up getting called late in the process. https://t.co/HplcU8tJ0M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 9, 2020

Um, just spitballing here, but maybe the Biden transition team got the idea somewhere that the press wouldn’t be covering “bad news” regarding Hunter Biden. There’s some precedent there.

In other words, Team Biden took the heads up from @EvanPerez as a signal the story was about to break, then decided to go public and pre-empt @CNN to attempt to frame the issue more favorably. Have they at least since called and said thanks for the heads up? 🤔 https://t.co/iwxkxBo0Qs — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) December 9, 2020

Maybe they just figured you guys would continue to help them by suppressing the Hunter Biden corruption stories just like you did BEFORE the elections? But I guess this is all getting too far out of hand for the CNN propaganda team.https://t.co/fYTeTKWlEe — President-Elect Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 9, 2020

Biden’s team already learning how to not answer questions. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) December 9, 2020

At least you’re attempting to cover it. — Randall J. Skeebing (@TheRiler) December 9, 2020

You thought they would be transparent??? When were they transparent during their campaign???? — Squirrel!Watchtheclockandunplug (@mysqrlfeed) December 9, 2020

It’s funny watching the media try and puff out their chests now and be all like “we’re serious people who will not be messed with”… yeah, sure.. whatever you want to tell yourself. — Kevin (@notapuppet87) December 9, 2020

Jake, pretty much all of your viewers are new to Hunter’s issues since @CNN suppressed any investigation on him being compromised because it would hurt your candidate. — John Coctostan (@coctolstan) December 9, 2020

Gee, I wonder why the Biden team thinks it can get a free pass from the media to avoid any kind of serious scrutiny? — Paxitas (@paxitarchy) December 9, 2020

For what it’s worth, Tapper is getting absolutely roasted in the comments for whining about CNN not getting the scoop on Hunter Biden while there’s a “coup attempt” going on. Liberals haven’t forgiven the mainstream media for covering Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and they’re certainly in no mood to see “bad news” regarding Hunter Biden.

