If you watched the hearings in Michigan featuring members of the Trump legal team testifying to state House members, you might remember Rep. Cynthia Johnson as having no questions but doing plenty of grandstanding and intimidating on behalf of the Democrats.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson, as crowd jeers, objects to Giuliani hearing: “I see no Detroiters. There is no one in this room to represent Detroiters.” She is gaveled out of order for voicing concerns because witnesses are not under oath. “You are allowing people to come in and lie.” — Joel Kurth (@joeltkurth) December 3, 2020

How do you know these witnesses are telling the truth about Democrat intimidation? Because you’re witnessing Michigan LEGISLATORS openly intimidating them on the floor of this committee, on national television. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 3, 2020

And Rep. Johnson is still bringing it on, because during a Facebook Live address yesterday she had this warning to “Trumpers”:

Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson threatened @realDonaldTrump supporters in a Facebook live video Tuesday, saying it is a warning message to those who support the president. Read more here: https://t.co/QnUstXelby pic.twitter.com/cWIxH1hXL1 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 9, 2020

Wow, that’s not at all unhinged! *Eye roll*

Another leftist threatens violence against Americans…. https://t.co/HUD7Dwwor6 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 9, 2020

I just want to note that when she’s playing the victim a few days from now, I won’t be feeling sorry for her. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 9, 2020

This is disgraceful. Imagine the outrage if a Republican did something even remotely close to this? https://t.co/7g3NIjXxpq — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) December 9, 2020

More of that unity and healing we’ve heard so much about https://t.co/Hb0yZQRMKr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2020

How much more “unity and healing” can the country handle!?

Maybe she should focus on the dumpster fire that is the city of Detroit? — Peter Gainey (@Gaineypeter1) December 9, 2020

When I saw this video last night, didn’t think it was real. But it is. https://t.co/mJekiA87IL — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 9, 2020

I believe I heard a call for violence in this video from @Rep_CAJohnson. This is disgusting. This woman should be arrested for inciting violence against Trump supporters and the Michigan Legislature should censor her immediately. — Bryan E. Leib 🇺🇸 (@Bryan_E_Leib) December 9, 2020

This is the same state Rep who told CNN she was getting threats:

“It was shocking, but it wasn’t surprising,” says Michigan State Rep. Cynthia Johnson about receiving death threats after hearing testimony from President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani about alleged election fraud. “This is a form of domestic violence,” she added. pic.twitter.com/oE1GhRWgFH — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) December 9, 2020

Apparently it’s not a “form of domestic violence” when she’s the one doing the threatening.

