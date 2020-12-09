https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/09/make-them-pay-dem-state-rep-from-michigan-has-a-warning-to-you-trumpers-and-instructions-for-soldiers/

If you watched the hearings in Michigan featuring members of the Trump legal team testifying to state House members, you might remember Rep. Cynthia Johnson as having no questions but doing plenty of grandstanding and intimidating on behalf of the Democrats.

And Rep. Johnson is still bringing it on, because during a Facebook Live address yesterday she had this warning to “Trumpers”:

Wow, that’s not at all unhinged! *Eye roll*

How much more “unity and healing” can the country handle!?

This is the same state Rep who told CNN she was getting threats:

Apparently it’s not a “form of domestic violence” when she’s the one doing the threatening.

