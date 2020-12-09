https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/make-pay-michigan-democrat-cynthia-johnson-issues-threat-calls-soldiers-take-care-trumpers-video/

Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson made a complete ass of herself last week when she attacked and ridiculed Michigan whistleblowers who stepped forward to testify on the fraud they witnessed at the TCF Center in Detroit this election.

As was reported earlier by Patty McMurray, Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson had the opportunity to ask witness “Hima” a question about her very credible testimony, she used her time to call her and the witness sitting next to her “liars.”

‘Do you have a point of order?” Chairman Hall asked Rep. Johnson? She responded by demanding that Hima and Andrew Sitto (sitting next to her) be placed under oath.

“May I say something please?” Hima asked. Chairman Hall agreed to let her respond to the vile accusation by the Democrat lawmaker from Detroit. “If that is something you want me to do, I will do it. Can I just say one thing though? If it is a lie, it may change, because a liar has to have a lot of memory power. If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it will still be the same thing,” she said looking directly at the horrible lawmaker. The room erupted in cheers!

But this did not stop Cynthia Johnson. She later went online and tweeted video mocking one of the witnesses who testified on the massive Democrat fraud.

Pretty disgusting.

holy shit there’s more footage of the lady in the trump trials pic.twitter.com/OeMEUE64WV — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) December 3, 2020

Cynthia then made the news this week after she released disgusting audio she alleges was recorded on her phone.

We do not condone violent rhetoric like this.

Then later this week Cynthia Johnson issued a threat to “Trumpers” on her facebook page.

Cynthia Johnson: So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And to those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.

Cynthia A. Johnson of the Michigan House of Representatives has a message to you. She appears to be calling on her “soldiers” to make you pay. Remember this. I won’t forget Cynthia. pic.twitter.com/8PrbD7nIXX — CHUD Unchained. (@UncleGulag) December 9, 2020

Here’s a longer version on YouTube. She made the threats on Facebook this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWFgBgXsn9Y&feature=youtu.be

Look for Cynthia to become a star in the new Democrat party where lying is rewarded and threats are ignored.

