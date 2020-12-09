https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/12/09/cynthia-johnson-n291559
About The Author
Related Posts
Justice Alito Has Asked Pennsylvania to Respond to Kelly Request for Emergency Injunction — by December 9
December 4, 2020
Doctor Tells a Coronavirus Tale About Her Patient, It Doesn't End Well When She Gets Smacked With Her Hypocrisy
December 9, 2020
What's Cookin': Man is Convicted of a Felony – for Allegedly Trying to Sell Baking Soda
December 2, 2020
Louisville Mayor Just Cured Racism With Major Declaration
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy