Journalist Megyn Kelly jabbed at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezNew York City considering online shopping fee amid pandemic DeLauro intends to be ‘strong chair’ as Appropriations leader Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework MORE (D-N.Y.) over her Twitter battles with GOP lawmakers and what she described as “false claims of victimhood.”

“You’ve got the AOC wing of the party versus the more moderate, we’re told that’s more the Biden wing of the party,” Kelly said during an interview with Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawFirst release from Fox News Books reaches No. 2 on Amazon top-seller list Overnight Defense: Trump orders troop drawdown in Afghanistan and Iraq | Key Republicans call Trump plan a ‘mistake’ Annual Wreaths Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery back on after backlash over cancellation MORE (R-Texas) on her podcast released Wednesday.

“You’ve had some dust ups with her on Twitter just in the last couple of days where you know, she likes to play the victim a lot. A lot,” Kelly told the GOP congressman.

Kelly said that if other public figures push back on Ocasio-Cortez’s “false claims of victimhood” the congresswoman “reacts as a victim in response to your latest tweet.”

“It’s just a never-ending cycle of how mean you are and how victimized she is,” Kelly said. “And Republicans writ large are just awful because of something you said.”

“The Democrat culture has become so extreme, and left them behind. Just because you support union bosses, doesn’t mean you’re necessarily supporting the union worker…”@DanCrenshawTX on AOC, and the “radical” leftward drift of the Dems. Download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/yEL0XMfMJg — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) December 9, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken progressive, often spars with congressional Republicans, President Trump Donald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE and conservative firebrands on Twitter over various cultural, political and economic issues.

Over the weekend, she attacked Crenshaw over comments he made mocking her assertion that some members of Congress are wealthy enough that they do not know the value of hard work.

“The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor?”

The GOP acts like they care, but behind closed doors, this is what they actually say about the working class. Good to know how little you truly think of food workers, @DanCrenshawTX. I wonder: did you have catering while bonding w/ wealthy donors over your disdain for the poor? https://t.co/qrZShdTbME — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 5, 2020

“It is always below the belt. It’s never honest,” Crenshaw told Kelly of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets, which he dismissed as “juvenile.”

Kelly, a former Fox News and NBC host, decried Ocasio-Cortez and her progressive caucus as “woke and annoying” before asking Crenshaw how he thought her influence might gain traction in the mainstream Democratic Party.

“The Democrat culture has become so extreme,” Crenshaw responded. “The left is radically divided. Progressivism … is about progress … you can’t be about progress if you’re not changing.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kelly’s remarks.

