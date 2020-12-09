https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-attorney-matthew-deperno-sees-uptick-suspicious-behavior-calls-state-ag-investigate-rep-cynthia-johnson-following-online-threats/

On November 23, Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law Offices, LLC filed a lawsuit on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey, demanding Antrim County allow a forensic investigation of the Dominion voting machines after it was discovered that thousands of ballots cast for President Trump were counted as votes for Joe Biden.

In his lawsuit, Matthew DePerno claims that based on the evidence they have provided to the court that Dominion Voting Systems “committed material fraud or error in this election so that the outcome of the election was affected.”

At 5:30 PM on Friday, December 4, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer granted permission to William Bailey and his team of IT experts to conduct a forensic study of the 16 Dominion voting machines, tabulators, thumb drives, related software, and the Clerk’s “master tabulator.”

Matthew DePerno was able to quickly assemble a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts who agreed to arrive on Sunday to conduct the forensic examination.

Attorney Matthew DePerno told The Gateway Pundit today that he is still waiting to hear from the IT inspectors of their investigation of the Dominion machines.

Earlier this week Cynthia Johnson issued a threat to “Trumpers” on her facebook page. Cynthia Johnson threatened “Trumpers” and called on her “soldiers” to “make them pay.”

Cynthia A. Johnson of the Michigan House of Representatives has a message to you. She appears to be calling on her "soldiers" to make you pay. Remember this. I won't forget Cynthia. pic.twitter.com/8PrbD7nIXX — CHUD Unchained. (@UncleGulag) December 9, 2020

After the news broke on Rep. Johnson’s threats Attorney Matthew DePerno called Michigan Attorney General and spoke with investigator John Buck about Ms. Johnson’s threats from her facebook video today.

Matthew DePerno writes: Since her video, I have seen increased traffic outside my house. I am putting your office on notice of this increased traffic, people “slow rolling” or even stopping. This is clearly a result of Rep. Johnson’s call-to-action. I expect your office to protect me and my family after Rep. Johnson’s call for harm… Rep. Johnson’s call is a crime.

Matthew DePerno told The Gateway Pundit he sent the letter because he is investigating Dominion machines in Antrim county and there are “wackadoodle” people out there who may heed her call to violence.

Attorney Matthew Paterno wants the AG to open an investigation on Democrat Rep. Cynthia Johnson.

Here is a copy of DePerno’s letter to the Attorney General’s office.

Michigan Attorney Matthew D… by Jim Hoft

The post Michigan Attorney Matthew DePerno Sees Uptick in Suspicious Behavior – Calls on State AG to Investigate Rep. Cynthia Johnson Following Online Threats appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

