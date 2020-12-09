https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigan-democrat-issued-threat-trump-supporters-stripped-committee-assignments-faces-disciplinary-action/

Last week Michigan Democrat lawmaker CA Johnson harassed and intimidated Michigan witnesses who testified about rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Then later this week Cynthia Johnson issued a threat to “Trumpers” on her facebook page.

Cynthia Johnson: “So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And to those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

WATCH:

Cynthia A. Johnson of the Michigan House of Representatives has a message to you. She appears to be calling on her “soldiers” to make you pay. Remember this. I won’t forget Cynthia. pic.twitter.com/8PrbD7nIXX — CHUD Unchained. (@UncleGulag) December 9, 2020

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Wednesday announced that CA Johnson had been stripped of her committees.

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigations,” Chatfield said.

Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020

