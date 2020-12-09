https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/michigan-legislator-removed-committee-voter-fraud-after-public-rant-about?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Michigan state legislator has been stripped of her committee assignments and faces further action after posting a video in which she pushed back against claims of election fraud and appeared to threaten President Trump supporters.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers: be careful, walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. enough of the shenanigans. Enough. It’s enough – and for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. be in order, make them pay, “state Democrat Rep. Cynthia Johnson said Tuesday night in a Facebook live post, according to Fox2 TV in Detroit.

Johnson, who representing Detroit in the state legislature, was part of the House Oversight Committee that is overseeing the election claims of fraud and was stripped of her duties on Wednesday.

“There’s a good way to do it, and a f***ed up way to do it,” she said. “You don’t have to curse anybody out, you don’t have to call people names. Hit their a**es in the pocketbook,” she also said in the post.

Whether Johnson is referring to physically making them pay through violence or making them pay financially, as she alluded to earlier with her reference of hitting them “in the pocketbook”, is unclear.

The Facebook rant came two days after Johnson after shared a racist voicemail where she was threatened to be lynched, the TV station also reports.

“For her to call the police to show those voicemails of threats and then turn around and they do exactly the same thing that she found hurtful against people that voted for President Trump, or supported President Trump, is uncalled for,” he said.

