A legislator in Michigan has been stripped of her committee seats by state officials after she issued a “warning” to supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump taps Conway, Chao to government posts in waning days of administration Pelosi, Schumer hit Trump but cite ‘progress’ in COVID relief talks House GOP leader trolls Democrats over reduced majority MORE and others.

Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D) over the weekend made a series of Facebook posts saying she was being targeted and harassed by people from around the country. Some of her social media posts contained audio of voicemails containing death threats.

One caller told the Black lawmaker she would be “hanging from the gallows” for her aggressive questioning of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani during a hearing last week on allegations of voter fraud.

In separate Facebook posts published this week, Johnson told her supporters that “enough is enough” and told the president’s backers to “be careful” and “walk lightly.”

“And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay,” Johnson said, according to the Detroit News.

In another post on Wednesday, Johnson urged “soldiers against racism” and “misogyny” to “rise.”

Michigan’s Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield condemned Johnson’s comments and said she would be stripped of her seats on the House Agriculture, Oversight and Families, Children and Seniors committees.

“Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American,” Chatfield said. “They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation.” Threats to Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American. They’re even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. CA Johnson has been stripped of her committees and we’re looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y5lTqqmEVI — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) December 9, 2020 Johnson did not respond to a request for comment but posted a screenshot of Chatfield’s announcement to her Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

