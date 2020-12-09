https://noqreport.com/2020/12/09/michigan-rep-cynthia-a-johnson-calls-on-soldiers-to-go-after-trumpers-says-make-them-pay/

A Michigan legislator has issued a clear and ominous threat to supporters of President Trump as well as a call-to-action for her own supports to “make them pay.”

State Representative Cynthia A. Johnson made her appeal during a short video that has many Trump supporters on social media calling for law enforcement to get involved.

Michigan Democratic State Rep boldly threatens Trump supporters on a livestream They want us dead

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers,” Johnson said. “Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you that are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

The saddest part about Cynthia A. Johnson’s video is that she is going to claim she’s the victim when anyone complains about her calls for violence. Her party has become the party of domestic terrorism, plain and simple.

