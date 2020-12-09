https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/09/michigan-state-rep-cynthia-johnson-clarifies-it-was-soldiers-in-christ-she-wanted-to-make-trumpers-pay/

As Twitchy reported, Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson posted a Facebook video Tuesday in which she warned Trumpers to “be careful” and “walk lightly” and called on her “soldiers” to “make them pay” — “You know how to do it.” The state legislature didn’t think much of her threats and stripped her of her committee assignments Wednesday.

But wait, there’s more! Johnson is back with a new Facebook video, in which she emphasizes that it was soldiers of Christ she was addressing when she told them to make Trumpers pay. Also, soldiers against racism, soldiers against misogyny … you guys got her all wrong.

“CAN YOU DIG IT?”

She’ll probably do a lot more videos now that the word’s out that she has thousands of viewers.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...